FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to the championship of the Fayetteville Regional.

They advanced after taking down Oregon 6-2 on Saturday afternoon.

Chenise Delce started in the circle for the Razorbacks and it didn’t take her long to make an impact in this one, racking up two strikeouts in the top of the first.

Then, Mother Nature decided to step in and caused the game to be delayed in the bottom of the first.

Almost two and a half hours later, the game resumed, but it took a few innings for some offense to show up.

In the top of the fourth, Danielle Gibson gets things rolling with a double and a single from Hannah Gammill puts runners on second and first.

Unfortunately, Arkansas can’t get any of those runners to come on home and they go to the fifth inning with still nothing on the scoreboard.

Delce continued to dominate in the circle with the Razorbacks defense backing her up. Through six innings, she had seven strikeouts.

It’s Gibson who wakes up Arkansas’s offense again as a single up the middle gets her on base and Gammill follows it up with a single to center field.

Suddenly, Arkansas is in a similar situation but this time Linnie Malkin launches one out to the berm to get three runs on the board for Arkansas.

Then the home runs started coming for Arkansas cause Kacie Hoffman smokes one out to right field and over the fence to put the Razorbacks up 4-0 on Oregon.

It didn’t stop there as Hannah McEwen doubled out to left center to drive in two more runs for Arkansas to make it 6-0.

However, Arkansas doesn’t get the shutout in this one as Oregon hits a home run in the top of the seventh to drive in two runs for the Ducks.