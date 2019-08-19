Arkansas State Championship Horse Show Association holds event to benefit Arkansas Children’s

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – On August 30 through September 2, 12 equine organizations from across the state will come together to raise funds for Arkansas Children’s Hospital as the 56th Annual Arkansas State Championship Horse Show returns to the Arkansas State Fairgrounds and Barton Coliseum for its 56th year!

Held Labor Day weekend, this year’s four-day event will include approximately 2,400 entrants competing in over 40 different classifications. The show will kick off Friday, August 30, at 8 a.m. and run well into the evening. The show continues through Monday, September 2, daily admission prices are $10 per person, per day, children under 5 admitted free. Approximately 10,000 tickets are expected to be sold with net proceeds benefitting Arkansas Children’s Hospital. Vendors at the event will offer horse trailers, equine products, clothes, crafts, leather goods and home décor items. Food and drink will be available from Barton Coliseum vendors.

Event Schedule:

Fri., Aug. 30: Kick-off 8 a.m. – Evening

Sat., Aug. 31: Events 8 a.m. – Evening

Sun., Sept. 1: Events 8 a.m. – Evening

Mon., Sept. 2: Events 8 a.m. – Mid-afternoon

This event has been working for many years to benefit Arkansas Children’s Hospital, and has many grateful patients that are proud to exhibit at the show as well.