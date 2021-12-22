Arkansas State Police begin death investigation after Pope County body discovered

Officers were called to the site of the Two Brothers From Italy restaurant in Pomona, New Jersey, on Monday morning. (Getty Images)

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police are investigating after an unidentified body was found in a wooded area near a highway in Pope County.

According to the ASP, the body was discovered around 9 a.m. Wednesday by a bushhog operator working in a wooded area near the 83-mile marker along Interstate 40.

Special agents of the ASP Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the death, and the body as well as other evidence found at the scene are being transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

Authorities said the state medical examiner will work closely with special agents to identify the deceased individual and determine the approximate date of death.