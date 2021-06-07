Arkansas State Police trooper rear-ended over weekend

An Arkansas State Police trooper was hit while working a crash on a Little Rock interstate over the weekend. (Courtesy: Arkansas State Police)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas State Police trooper was hit while working a crash on a Little Rock interstate over the weekend. Officials say the trooper sustained only minor injuries and had some soreness.

Authorities remind the public to pay attention to their surroundings, slow down during wet conditions, and move over when lights are flashing. The “Move Over Law,” requires motorists to move over and change lanes to allow for safe clearance of law enforcement, emergency crews, and utility workers.