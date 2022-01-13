Arkansas State Senator Clarke Tucker tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator has tested positive for COVID-19 while the state Capitol’s cafeteria has closed because of the rising number of virus cases.

State Sen. Clarke Tucker said Wednesday that he had tested positive.

Tucker, a Democrat from Little Rock, said he has received his vaccinations and booster.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Thursday that the Capitol cafeteria has closed for the rest of the week because several staff members contracted COVID-19.

Arkansas has seen a spike in cases and hospitalizations because of the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus.