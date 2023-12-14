LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Peyton Lee Mitchell Foundation is teaming up with Arkansas Stop the Violence for its annual bike donation drive. Rev. Benny Johnson has been collecting bikes and passing them out to children in the community for Christmas for the past 16 years.

“We want to be a blessing to kids who otherwise wouldn’t get anything,” Johnson said. “I grew up poor. I have very good parents, but we didn’t have much money, so I don’t forget how it felt when people helped me.”

April Scott lost her son, Peyton Lee Mitchell, in a car crash in August 2022. Scott said her son and his father helped Johnson get bikes for the donation drive for the past few years, so through the Peyton Lee Mitchell Foundation, she’s honoring her son by helping Arkansas Stop the Violence.

