A line of strong thunderstorms will move from west to east through Arkansas late Saturday night into the very early hours of Sunday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has much of Arkansas under a slight risk (level 2 of 5) for severe thunderstorms. The area yellow shaded area has the greatest risk of seeing a severe thunderstorm.

With this round of severe weather, the main concern will be damaging hail the size of golf balls. But, locations in south Arkansas also could see a damaging wind gust or even an isolated weak tornado.

These storms will form over weather Arkansas around 7-9 PM. They will move in a southeasterly direction and strengthen as they move. They will move through the Little Rock Metro between 9 and 11 pm. South Arkansas will see the storms between 10 pm and 4 am.

Be weather-aware Arkansas!