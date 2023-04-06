Arkansas has been under a risk of severe weather every week for the majority of this year. Since the first week of February Arkansas has seen at least one round of damaging thunderstorms per week. The most impactful round coming on Friday, March 31st.

All this severe weather and risk of tornadoes have kept the Arkansas Storm Team very busy and kept many Arkansans on edge. Fortunately, the latest forecast data shows a much quieter stretch of weather.

The Storm Prediction Center is who issues severe weather risk areas. They issue severe weather risk on a scale of 1 to 5. 5 being the highest risk for severe weather, and every week since the first week of February parts of Arkansas were under at least a level 2 risk. Until this week.

Below are the severe weather risk areas for the next 7 days.

April and May are some of the busiest months for severe weather in Arkansas, so take a week to relax and then be ready for whatever Arkansas weather throws at us.