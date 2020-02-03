Arkansas Symphony’s upcoming Masterworks concert to feature multimedia experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.– The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents the fourth concert of the 2019-2020 Stella Boyle Smith Masterworks season: Sibelius and Debussy, Saturday, February 29th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 1st at 3:00 p.m. in the Robinson Center. The program, conducted by Interim Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson, opens with In Seven Days: Concerto for Piano with Moving Images, a multimedia concerto composed by Thomas Adés and featuring pianist Andrius Žlabys. The theme of music and imagery continues with Debussy’s depiction of a poem, and the program concludes with a one-movement symphony by Jean Sibelius. Sibelius and Debussy is sponsored by Metal Recycling Corporation. The Masterworks Series is sponsored by the Stella Boyle Smith Trust.

Interim Artistic Director Geoffrey Robson gives these notes: “British composer Thomas Adés is widely hailed as a truly brilliant contemporary composer. In Seven Days is a piano concerto that, in seven continuous movements, chronicles the biblical creation story. The beautiful cerebral and brooding music is accompanied by an abstract video installation that further enhances the experience. The second half features Debussy’s famous Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, a dreamy and hazy recounting of the symbolist poem of the same name. The style and harmony of this piece changed symphonic music forever. Finnish Romantic composer Jean Sibelius wrote his final Symphony No. 7 in 1924. He realizes his goal of creating a compact, one-movement symphony that carries the listener through a journey of sonic luxury.”

Tickets are $16, $36, $57, and $70; active duty military and student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.ArkansasSymphony.org; at the Robinson Center street-level box office beginning 90 minutes prior to a concert; or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 1. All Arkansas students grades K-12 are admitted to Sunday’s matinee free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket using the Entergy Kids’ Ticket, downloadable at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/freekids.

Artists

Geoffrey Robson, conductor

(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/geoffrey-robson)

Andrius Žlabys, piano

(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/andrius-zlabys)

Program

ADÉS In Seven Days: Concerto for Piano with Moving Image

DEBUSSY Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

SIBELIUS Symphony No. 7

For more information about the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra call 501-666-1761 or visit www.ArkansasSymphony.org

Program notes, artist bios and high-resolution headshots available upon request.