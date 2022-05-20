FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks take down Princeton 11-0 in the NCAA Softball Regionals on Friday night.

The Razorbacks didn’t have to wait long to get on the board. In the bottom of the first, a Princeton throwing error to third allowed KB Sides to come home.

That’s all the Hogs would get in the first, they headed into the second inning 1-0 over Princeton.

However, both defenses held strong in the second inning and nothing was added to the scoreboard.

It’s Sides who gets the offense going again in the third inning with a single to left center, followed up by a single from Hannah McEwen to get things set up for the Razorbacks.

Taylor Ellsworth then sends one all the way out to the wall, which is enough to get Sides to score.

The scoring not done yet in third inning because a sac fly from Danielle Gibson allows McEwen to score making it 3-0 Razorbacks.

It was a big fourth inning for the Razorbacks, starting with Marlene Friedman scoring on a passed ball with the bases loaded.

Then Danielle Gibson gets the fans on their feet and hits one out to the berm for a grand slam. The Razorbacks were up 8-0 on Princeton after that.

Another three scored in that inning make it a 8-run inning for the Razorbacks and they go up 11-0 on the Tigers.