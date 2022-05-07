College Station, TX. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – No. 5 Arkansas set a new single season program home run record (96) and utilized a four-run fifth inning to take a 7-3 win against Texas A&M at Davis Diamond Saturday afternoon.

The Razorbacks improve to 40-9 and 18-5 in league play, marking the second-straight 40-win season.

Senior RHP Mary Haff (17-4) twirled her fifth complete game of the season while cruising to her 94th career win. Haff tossed four scoreless frames to close the game. Additionally, the Winter Haven, Fla., native produced five strikeouts and walked just one batter.

Sophomore Hannah Gammill had a strong outing at the dish, going 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI while getting hit by a pitch for the 19th time this season. KB Sides, Danielle Gibson and Linnie Malkin each parked a two-run home run. Spencer Prigge and Sam Torres each laced a base hit.

The Hogs outhit Texas A&M at a 7-4 clip.

How It Happened

The Aggies claimed a 2-0 lead in the first frame before Gammill’s solo blast in the second pulled the Razorbacks within one.

Texas A&M grabbed its final run of the game in the third on an RBI double to go up 3-1.

Sides smacked a two-run home run to center to even the game at 3-3 in the fourth.

Following a Taylor Ellsworth walk to begin the fifth, Gibson hammered a two-run shot to right to put the Hogs in front 5-3. Malkin followed suit with a two-run jack to right for the Razorbacks’ final two runs of the game.

Hog Highlights

Arkansas set a new single season home run record of 96

Four different Razorbacks homered (Gammill, Sides, Gibson and Malkin)

Mary Haff threw her fifth complete game of the season

Haff amassed her 94th career win

Linnie Malkin recorded her 18th home run of the season

Danielle Gibson mashed her 17th home run of the season

KB Sides tallied her 12th home run of the season

Hannah Gammill registered her 17th home run of the season

Arkansas secured its second-straight 40-win season

Up Next

Sunday’s rubber match between Arkansas and Texas A&M is slated for noon on SEC Network+.