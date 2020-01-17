Arkansas Tech and two other colleges earn NCAA community service award

INDIANAPOLIS. — According to NCAA news release Arkansas Tech and two other colleges earned the NCAA community service award.

The Team Works Helper Helper award is based on a number of community service hours and volunteers.

Student athletes from Arkansas Tech, Louisville, and Western Connecticut State have earned the NCAA Team Works Community Service Competition award powered by Helper Helper for their community outreach efforts this fall.

Arkansas Tech earned first-place honors for the second year in a row in the Division II category. There was 100% of participation from the student atheletes who completed 5,706 hours of work in the community.

The athletes at Arkansas Tech spent their time with 15 local nonprofits, including Jacob’s Place, the Ronald McDonald House, and Arkansas Children’s Hospital. They also spent over 500 hours volunteering at “Paint the Town Green and Gold,” which is an event that hosts games for the Special Olympics and community members.