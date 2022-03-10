PERRYVILLE, Ark. – Football practice was canceled on March 10th for Arkansas Tech, as coaches and players on the team traveled to Perryville High School for the funeral service of their teammate.

Jesse Boshears passed away from Covid-19 after spending nearly 9 months in the hospital.

Jesse was admitted into the hospital on June 29, 2021, and passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at the age of 20. Jesse’s funeral was held one day before his 21st birthday.

“If you knew Jesse, then you knew he would take the shirt off his back to give it to you,” said Kyle Shipp, Arkansas Tech’s head football coach.

Throughout Shipp’s coaching career, he says Jesse makes the 3rd player of his to die, which is his biggest fear as a coach.

“Before he got to the point where he couldn’t talk on the phone, we talked on a daily basis.” Coach Shipp says Boshears and him always told each other “I love you.” He’s able to find a little peace as those were the final words he heard from Jesse.

Coach Shipp says Jesse had dreams of becoming a coach one day, and he knew he would be a great coach as Jesse would always look for ways to get better.

“If they play football in Heaven, he’s playing football right now,” said Shipp.

Teammate, senior Arion Banks says when he got the news that Jesse passed, he thought one thing…Why?

Banks describes the feeling in the room during the team meeting when Coach Shipp notified the team of Jesse’s passing. He says it felt like “all the oxygen in the room just left. It was just complete silence.”

Banks currently plays tight-end for the Wonder Boys but use to play defensive-end. Jesse played on the offensive line and he and Banks would go head-to-head every day at practice.

A motivator and someone who always did the right thing is how Banks describes his teammate.

“He told me this one time… the sky is the limit and you’re a great player.” Banks says that message “hits a little different” now that Boshears is gone.

Since Jesse fought so hard, Banks is dedicating this season to him.

“He gave us all for us so it’s only right that we do the same in return for him.”