Arkansas Tech hosts Governor’s School for the first time

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.- Nearly 400 high school students from across the state are attending Arkansas Governor’s School.

This is the first year for it to be held at Arkansas Tech.

Previously, it was at Hendrix College.

It’s for soon-to-be high school seniors. They can study art, music, science, cybersecurity and more.

Students stay on campus, attend classes and expand their minds before heading back to high school.

“I have definitely become more confident here,” says Olivia Marotte, a student at Conway High School. “I have become my authentic self. I think that my creative side has manifested in this environment, so I’ll take that back to Conway.

Arkansas Governor’s School was founded in 1979 by then-Governor Bill Clinton.

It will stay at Arkansas Tech through 2021.