Arkansas teen who lost arm in accident hoping for new prosthetic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A 17-year-old lost his left arm in a side-by-side accident and now he’s hoping to get a prosthetic that could significantly improve his movement.

It’s been less than two years since Bryce Cook’s accident. Cook says he was on his way to go fishing near his dad’s home in Arkadelphia, when his side-by-side hit a rock and flipped.

“I stuck my arm out and the roll bar cut it right off,” Cook recalled. ” I just thought, ‘oh my gosh,’ my arm is really not there.”

Since the accident Cook is proving it can’t hold him back. He graduated from high school early a year early in May and now he’s in college studying to be a welder.

“I do want to show a lot of people that I can do it,” Cook said.

The teen is working with doctors at UAMS who are helping him get back as much motion as he can through a prosthetic.

Currently Cook’s prosthetic relies on his body movement, but he’s hoping to get what’s called a hybrid prosthetic. That prosthetic uses nerves to get more natural arm movements.

“I do want to show a lot of people that I can do it,” Cook said.

UAMS Hand and Orthopedic Surgeons Dr. Mark Tait and Dr. John Bracey are part of the team that helped operated on Cook and did everything they could to save his nerves. They say that surgery is all the more essential in patients like Cook who’ve lost their arm above the elbow.

“You need to reconstruct more joints so you got to replace hand function but you also have to replace elbow movement and bending,” Dr. Bracey explained.

The clinic has a computer that mimics how the hybrid prosthetic work, and doctors say it gives patients an edge.

“You can use an computer that interfaces with the arm to learn how to use the prosthetic,” Dr. Tait said.

The next challenge is finding a way to pay for the hybrid prosthetic.

The cost isn’t covered by insurance so family and friends are trying to help Cook. You can find more information about that push by clicking here.