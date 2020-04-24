1  of  3
Arkansas unemployment website to go down temporarily Saturday for maintenance

News

by: Garrett Fergeson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ new website for residents working to file for unemployment will be down for several hours Saturday, according to the state Secretary of Commerce on Friday.

Arkansas Sec. of Commerce, Mike Preston said the website will be down from 6am-Noon, Saturday, April 25 to move the site onto a bigger mainframe.

The website, www.ARunemployment.com, provides an FAQ for Arkansans working through issues filing with unemployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state website includes a section for them to sign up for weekly updates on the program’s status.

Sec. Preston said 170,000 workers have already signed up for unemployment benefits.

You can file online through the website between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Sunday through Saturday, or call to file at 1-844-908-2178.

