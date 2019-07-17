Arkansas woman indicted by grand jury in shooting death of Tennessee church pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – An Arkansas woman accused of killing a Tennessee church pastor back in April has been indicted by a county grand jury in the case.

Latoshia Daniels had pleaded not guilty in a Collierville courtroom April 8. In May, her attorney waived a preliminary hearing in that court and the case was sent to the Shelby County grand jury, which has now returned an indictment.

Daniels is accused in the shooting death of Brodes Perry, pastor of the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.

Prosecutors say Daniels planned Perry’s murder and the attempted murder of his wife, Latasha Perry in their Collierville apartment.

Investigators believe Daniels and Perry were having an affair.

Records show Daniels was a certified anger management specialist and licensed social worker in Arkansas.

Daniels is charged with first-degree murder, criminal attempt of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, assault on a police officer, and resisting arrest.