Artists invited to submit ideas for downtown Little Rock mural; winning proposal gets $25,000

The mural will be painted on the Simmons Tower Parking Garage at the corner of 6th and Spring

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Experienced muralists are invited to submit concepts and proposals for a new piece of public art to be installed in downtown Little Rock this November.

Downtown Little Rock Partnership released an RFP for a mural to be to be painted on the Simmons Tower parking garage. The site is at the southeast corner of 6th and Spring Streets. The space contains three sections measuring 28×26 feet, 28×9 feet, and 28×26 feet. It is roughly 1,700 square feet and will be power washed and primed prior to installation. The winning proposal will receive $25,000; the artist is responsible for all installation costs. There is no residency requirement for this public art project. Any artist with experience may enter, regardless of where they live.

“I’m a huge fan of public art projects, especially those located downtown. Flake & Kelley Commercial and the Simmons Tower ownership are proud to sponsor this exciting new mural project for the parking garage,” said Hank Kelley, CEO of Flake and Kelley.

“We are excited to release another public art project for downtown Little Rock,” said Gabe Holmstrom, Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director. “There are now three projects open for artist submissions with several more coming in the near future.”

The deadline to submit proposals is October 18. Completion is set for November 30. To learn more and to submit applications, artists may visit https://downtownlr.com/pages/public-art/murals/open-projects/call-for-artists-simmons-bank-parking-garage/.

These projects are an initiative of Downtown Little Rock Partnership’s Public Spaces subcommittee, which is chaired by Carol Worley. As part of its public art strategy, Downtown Little Rock Partnership is dedicated to collaborating with artists to present public art that enhances the city’s imaginative capacity, enlivens neighborhoods, contributes to economic vitality, sparks civic exchange, and enhances community connection.

More information on all of the public art projects open for submissions can be found at this link: https://www.downtownlr.com/pages/public-art/murals/open-projects/.