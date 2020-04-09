ASMSA 3D prints protective gear to support medical professionals

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (News release) — One of the largest struggles medical personnel nationwide are facing as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic is shortages of personal protection equipment, or PPE. To help meet those needs, the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts is using its expertise and resources in 3D printing to produce face shields for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

ASMSA is using multiple 3D printers located on campus and several others printers among current students, alumni and other colleagues working remotely to print the basic hardware for the headgear. The effort is being led by Nicholas Seward, a computer science instructor at the school and an 3D-printing advocate with a national reputation for innovation in the field.

The University of Arkansas System, of which ASMSA is a member, has sought opportunities for affiliate campuses to contribute to UAMS’ efforts to respond to the global pandemic. System Dr. Donald Bobbitt, reached out to ASMSA Director Corey Alderdice to see if the school could leverage its resources to produce PPE.

“ASMSA is honored to do our part to support the dedicated healthcare professionals at UAMS in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Alderdice said. “From the outset of the state’s response, Dr. Bobbitt has challenged campuses to identify ways they can offer their resources, capacity, knowledge, and creativity to meet the state’s needs during this moment of crisis.”

Alderdice and Seward discussed the possibilities and found a design that had already received emergency approval by the National Institutes of Health.

“I would have been glad to design my own, but it’s a long process to get approval,” Seward said. “I found a design that was already NIH approved. I can print it as one piece, but it’s quite large. I could just barely swirl four around on the print bed.”

ASMSA has one large format printer that can simultaneously print four complete headgear pieces. The other printers within the school’s Fredinburg Technology Center, including devices used by students in the school’s Modern Manufacturing class, were too small to print even one whole headgear piece. Seward was able to modify the design to print the headgear in pieces that could be quickly assembled. The modified design received UAMS approval earlier this week, and the team of volunteers ramped up production. Seward is hoping to produce 100 to 120 masks from the 20 printers this week to provide to UAMS.

Two ASMSA seniors — Vraj Modi and Dawson Jones, both of Hot Springs — are helping print the face shields at home. The school’s students are attending classes through remote

instruction, but this was another way they could stay connected to the institution. It also gave both of them an outlet to help.

“Honestly, I love 3D printing, and I just have to have something printing at all times or I just don’t feel like I’m using the printer efficiently,” Modi said. “There is a bunch of stuff online, but once I print that stuff, it usually doesn’t have any purpose and is just there to exist. But with these masks, I at least know they’ll be used for a good cause.”

Jones said finding ways to help others during this time is important.

“Everyone can do something to help out during these weird times — even it’s something small like social distancing properly. Everyone should help out in some way, and making 3D-printed masks is just the best way for me to help,” Jones said.

Andrew Hemund is a 2016 ASMSA graduate who is a senior studying science and technology with an emphasis in computer-aided drafting and design at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. After his school moved to virtual instruction for the remainder of the semester, he moved back home with his parents in Hot Springs Village.

Hemund changed his major from mechanical engineering because his new focus area covers the engineering side as well as manufacturing. He had recently discovered a large maker space on campus shortly before being forced to move home. He began to wonder if the 3D printer farm in the ASU maker space could be useful. He received a nudge from his grandmother during a call with his grandparents to get involved.

“I was just starting to get my foot in the door (in the ASU maker space),” Hemund said. “I was stuck at home and thought about all those printers up there. I debated going back up there, but I decided I’d rather be at home with my parents if there was a stay-at-home order issued. So my grandmother said what about (ASMSA)?”

Seward served as Hemund’s research project adviser at ASMSA. He loaned Hemund three printers to begin working on the shield mask program.

“Perhaps the most heartening aspect of the project is the way it has connected ASMSA students, faculty, staff, and alumni during this period of social distancing and remote work,” Alderdice said. “Having a shared sense of purpose is a meaningful way to remain connected when we’re unable to collaborate in person.”

Seward said it takes about four hours to print a complete mask. On the smaller printers, that includes four pieces — two pieces that go over the earlobes and two others that form the bridge. Four screws bring the pieces together. A transparent plastic screen is attached to the front. An elastic or rubber headband is attached to it to hold it in place.

He said assembly of the masks will be determined by UAMS. Seward said he would follow the medical center’s direction as to what would be the most pragmatic and safest way for them to be delivered for use.

Alliance Rubber Co. in Hot Springs is contributing headbands for the shields. The company normally produces rubber bands but recently switched its manufacturing line to produce the rubber strips to attach to face shields nationwide.

Seward said he was appreciative of the collective efforts of ASMSA and others to meet such a critical need.

“As soon as it happened, I felt a read need to do something. To have a hospital on board with a demonstrable need – to help fill that and to also have students involved is great,” he said.