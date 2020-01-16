ASO Pops Live! series features Broadway Giants, Award-winning vocalists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents the second concert of the 2019-2020 Acxiom Pops Live! concert series: Giants of Broadway, Saturday, February 8th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 9th at 3:00 p.m. in the Robinson Center. The Pops! Live series is sponsored by Acxiom. Giants of Broadway is sponsored by UAMS.

Join Scarlett Strallen, and Hugh Panaro and Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte, for an evening of favorites from the Broadway world, including selections from West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera, Guys and Dolls, Evita and many more.

Tickets are $16, $36, $57, and $70; active duty military and student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.ArkansasSymphony.org; at the Robinson Center street-level box office beginning 90 minutes prior to a concert; or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 1. All Arkansas students grades K-12 are admitted to Sunday’s matinee free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket using the Entergy Kids’ Ticket, downloadable at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/freekids.

Artists

Geoffrey Robson, conductor (bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/geoffrey-robson)

Debbie Gravitte, vocals

(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/debbie-gravitte)

Scarlett Strallen, vocals

(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/scarlett-strallen)

Hugh Panaro, vocals

(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/hugh-panaro)

Program:

STYNE Overture (Funny Girl), Orchestra

PORTER Another Opening, Another Show (Kiss Me Kate), Trio

STYNE Don’t Rain on My Parade (Funny Girl), Gravitte

LOESSER Luck Be a Lady (Guys and Dolls), Panaro

LOEWE I Could Have Danced All Night (My Fair Lady), Strallen

GERSHWIN I Got Rhythm (Girl Crazy), Trio

BERNSTEIN West Side Story Medley, Orchestra

SONDHEIM Send in The Clowns (A Little Night Music), Strallen

KANDER & EBB Cabaret (Cabaret), Gravitee

WILLSON You Got Trouble (The Music Man), Panaro

SONDHEIM Getting Married Today (Company), Trio