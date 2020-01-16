ASO Pops Live! series features Broadway Giants, Award-winning vocalists

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra presents the second concert of the 2019-2020 Acxiom Pops Live! concert series: Giants of Broadway, Saturday, February 8th at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 9th at 3:00 p.m. in the Robinson Center. The Pops! Live series is sponsored by Acxiom. Giants of Broadway is sponsored by UAMS.
Join Scarlett Strallen, and Hugh Panaro and Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte, for an evening of favorites from the Broadway world, including selections from West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera, Guys and Dolls, Evita and many more.
Tickets are $16, $36, $57, and $70; active duty military and student tickets are $10 and can be purchased online at www.ArkansasSymphony.org; at the Robinson Center street-level box office beginning 90 minutes prior to a concert; or by phone at 501-666-1761, ext. 1. All Arkansas students grades K-12 are admitted to Sunday’s matinee free of charge with the purchase of an adult ticket using the Entergy Kids’ Ticket, downloadable at https://www.arkansassymphony.org/freekids.
Artists
- Geoffrey Robson, conductor (bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/geoffrey-robson)
- Debbie Gravitte, vocals
(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/debbie-gravitte)
- Scarlett Strallen, vocals
(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/scarlett-strallen)
- Hugh Panaro, vocals
(bio: https://www.arkansassymphony.org/hugh-panaro)
- Program:
- STYNE Overture (Funny Girl), Orchestra
- PORTER Another Opening, Another Show (Kiss Me Kate), Trio
- STYNE Don’t Rain on My Parade (Funny Girl), Gravitte
- LOESSER Luck Be a Lady (Guys and Dolls), Panaro
- LOEWE I Could Have Danced All Night (My Fair Lady), Strallen
- GERSHWIN I Got Rhythm (Girl Crazy), Trio
- BERNSTEIN West Side Story Medley, Orchestra
- SONDHEIM Send in The Clowns (A Little Night Music), Strallen
- KANDER & EBB Cabaret (Cabaret), Gravitee
- WILLSON You Got Trouble (The Music Man), Panaro
- SONDHEIM Getting Married Today (Company), Trio
- Intermission
- WEBBER Jesus Christ Superstar Medley, Orchestra
- WEBBER Don’t Cry For Me Argentina (Evita), Strallen
- WEBBER Any Dream Will Do (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Trio
- WEBBER Jellicle Ball (Cats), Orchestra
- WEBBER Memory (Cats), Gravitte
- WEBBER Phantom of the Opera (Phantom of the Opera), Strallen and Panara
- WEBBER Music of the Night (Phantom of the Opera), Panaro