ASP: Bicyclist struck and killed Saturday in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — A young man is dead after an accident involving a bicycle and two vehicles in northern Arkansas Saturday.

22-year-old Wesley Martin of Green Forest died as a result of the collision.

It happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 62 near the intersection with State Highway 103 in Carroll County.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Martin was hit by a pickup as it made a left hand turn at the intersection.

The bicyclist was then struck by a second vehicle.

The investigation into the accident is continuing.