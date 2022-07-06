Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Ark – Arkansas State Police report a pedestrian in Jacksonville was killed Tuesday night after being struck by a car.

According to a report from Department of Public Safety, the pedestrian, identified as 61-year-old Stephen Massey, was walking on Highway 67 at 10:16 p.m. when he was hit by a southbound car near mile-marker 9.

Massey was in the roadway when he was struck, per the report.

Troopers also noted that the weather was clear and the roadway was dry.

Massey was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body retrieved by the Pulaski County Coroner. There were no other injuries reported by state police.