ASP sergeant injured during stolen vehicle investigation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas State Police sergeant is recovering after being injured last night while taking a man into custody.

15-year veteran Sergeant Nick Brown suffered impalement injuries on a wrought iron fence.

Brown was hospitalized overnight and is expected to be released today.

It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. Saturday after Sergeant Brown attempted to stop a suspected stolen vehicle while on patrol in Little Rock along Interstate 30.

According to a press release from Arkansas State Police, the driver of the car attempted to flee along Roosevelt Road with Sergeant Brown in pursuit.

Near the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Springer Street, the suspect driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into the National Cemetery.

Sergeant Brown was injured on the fence while chasing the man on foot.

His radio call for help was heard by other state troopers and Little Rock police officers who converged on the cemetery and began to render medical aid to the trooper.

Little Rock police later found the man they believe to be responsible.

Shaun Eddings

41-year-old Shaun Eddings of Malvern was taken into custody.

Eddings is charged with felony fleeing, reckless driving, possession of an instrument of a crime, criminal mischief (1st degree), careless and prohibited driving, assault (2nd degree), and use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.