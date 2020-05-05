ASU releases plans for Fall 2020 semester

JONESBORO, Ark. — Officials from Arkansas State University released plans for the Fall 2020 semester today and they hope to resume face-to-face instructions this semester.

Chancellor Kelly Damhousse says the health and safety of the campus is a priority, but so is their mission to educate and enrich lives.

The Chancellor pointed to indications on both the federal and state level that says it will be possible. Smaller class sizes and students wearing masks could be on the list of changes.

“Our plans are to have classes in person face-to-face and as normal as possible in the fall. But everyone, everyone knows what we went through in March and in April. Everyone knows that’s a possibility in the Fall as well. We all have to be flexible and not get our hopes dashed by expecting one outcome” said Chancellor Damhousse.

The chancellor says the University has plenty of time from now until the fall to work out every scenario that could come with the pandemic and its aftermath.

Seven task forces are being created to cover logistics and proper plans.