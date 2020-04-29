Athletic Commitments for Little Rock Central High Students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District (LRSD) is pleased to announce that 28 athletes graduating from Little Rock Central High (LRCH) this year, have committed to attend various colleges throughout the United States. These talented individuals are to embark on the next step in their academic and athletic careers.

Below is a list of participating athletes along with their respective sports and the schools they will be committing to attend in the Fall of 2020:

Baseball

Garrett Hatfield – Connors State, Cowboys – Muskogee, OK, Junior College

Christian Price – Crowder College, Rough Riders – Neosho, MS, Junior College

Basketball

Jeremiah Jones – ASU Midsouth, Greyhounds – West Memphis, AR, Junior College

Football

Jordan Banks – UCA, Bears – Conway, AR, Division 1

Kylan Jones – Southern Arkansas, Muleriders – Magnolia, AR, Division 2

Johnny White III – Northeastern State University, Riverhawks – Tahlequah, OK, Division 2

Girls’ Golf

Emily Harmon – John A. Logan Community College – Carterville, IL, Junior College

Swimming

Nathen Bright – University of Utah, Utes – Salt Lake City, Utah, Division 1

Gaby Jenkins – Southern Illinois University, Salukis, Edwardsville, IL, Division 1

Rachel Zhang – Dartmouth College, Big Green, – Hanover NH, Division 1

Nicholas Heye – Lindenwood University, Lions – Saint Louis, MI, Division 2

Elliot LeBaeau – McKendree College, Bearcats – Lebanon, IL, Division 2

David Reynolds – University of Missouri, St. Louis, Triton – St. Charles, MI, Division 2

Girls’ Soccer

Isabel Farnsworth – Rhodes College, Lynx – Memphis, TN, Division 3

Avery Taylor – Hendrix College, Warriors – Conway, AR, Division 3

Softball

Andie Priest – Rhodes College, Lynx – Memphis, TN, Division 3

Girls’ Tennis

Eleanor Burks – Hendrix College, Warriors – Conway, AR, Division 3

Girls’ Track

Isabel Farnsworth – Rhodes College, Lynx – Memphis, TN, Division 3

Jordan Head – John C. Smith University, Golden Bulls – Charlotte, NC, NAIA

Boys’ Track

Reece Forrest – Hendrix College, Warriors – Conway, AR – Division 3

Volleyball

Jordyn Dashiell – SAU, Muleriders – Magnolia, AR, Division 2

Emily Kreps – Hendrix College, Warriors – Conway, AR, Division 3

Riley Melton – Missouri State, Bears – Springfield, MI, Division 1

Girls’ Wrestling

Montell Spriggens – Hastings College, Bronco – Hastings, NB, NAIA

Janell Collins – University of the Ozark, Eagles – Clarksville, AR, Division 3

Boys’ Wrestling