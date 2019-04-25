Atkins Chronicle’s newspaper stands destroyed by vandals

ATKINS, Ark. – For decades, The Atkins Chronicle has been documenting history. It’s one of the main ways people in Atkins get their information. Now, the paper is in the news for a reason it wishes it wasn’t.

Managing editor Beverly Davis says this week someone stole the newspaper’s boxes, destroying it looking for quarters.

“They didn’t get a whole lot and it seemed like a lot of work. They went from box to box to maybe get $50 or $60,” Davis said.

They stole one box from a gas station that was found miles away near Lake Dardanelle. They broke off the lock at another box in front of the local grocery store.

“It may have cost more in drill bits getting into the box than the amount of money,” the paper’s owner Van Tyson said.

Tyson says The Chronicle is out much more than what the vandals got away with.

“To replace those boxes it’s going to cost us $500 to replace them,” Tyson said.

Tyson says this has happened before, about 20 years ago.

Police are looking for at surveillance video hoping to see who is responsible.