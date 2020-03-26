Attorney General Scam Alert: Scammers create frenzy with fake government checks

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – As Congress works to complete the COVID-19 economic stimulus package, con artists have also been working non-stop to identify new ways to take advantage of Arkansans concerned about the economy. These scammers impersonate government officials and reach out to Arkansans by phone, email or social media demanding the victims’ personal and banking information to verify their eligibility for the government’s stimulus check.

“Bad actors come out in bad situations and will do anything to make a quick buck on the backs of concerned Arkansans,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “The federal government will never reach out asking for personal and banking information in order to confirm your eligibility for payment.”

Attorney General Rutledge has provided the following tips to keep you and your pocketbook safe.

Only rely on official government websites (.gov) for economic relief information.

Never give out your personal information over the telephone or email.

When information becomes available, the Attorney General’s website will direct you to reliable sources.

Arkansas residents encountering someone demanding personal information to receive federal funds or other assistance should immediately contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office by visiting ArkansasAG.gov or call (800) 482-8982.