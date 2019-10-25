Attorney General warns: Don’t get tricked during this giving season

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A bipartisan coalition of 48 states along with Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia said Monday it is investigating whether Google’s search and advertising business is engaged in monopolistic behavior. It follows a Friday announcement of a similar multistate probe targeting Facebook. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — The giving season is right around the corner, and in preparation for the holidays, October 21 through October 25 is recognized as Charity Fraud Awareness Week. Unfortunately, con artists are constantly inventing new ways or recycling old scams to trick unsuspecting, generous Arkansans into giving their hard earned money to fake charities. Every Arkansan should be armed with tips to protect himself from scammers and know that his donations are going to organizations truly making a difference.

“Con artists and criminals will take advantage of every opportunity to use Arkansans’ generosity to funnel money into their sham charities,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I urge all Arkansans to be cautious and ask questions of those soliciting donations to ensure donations go to those in need.”

Attorney General Rutledge released the following tips to help consumers verify an organization’s legitimacy before giving money:

Ask questions before giving. Legitimate charities will be happy to answer questions and will not rush a donation.

Ask for written information or research the organization online. A legitimate charity will send information that provides the organization’s mission and how the donation will be used, along with proof that the contribution is tax deductible.

Call the charity directly. To avoid falling victim to sham solicitors, personally contact the charity before giving a donation online, to the person knocking at the front door or to a telephone solicitor to ensure it is not a scam.

Never send cash. For security and tax records, make donations by check or credit card.

Search the Arkansas Charities Database for more information on charities in Arkansas and Charity Navigator for more information on charities across the United States.

For more information and tips to avoid scams and other consumer-related issues, contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s office at (800) 482-8982 or consumer@arkansasag.gov or visit ArkansasAG.gov or facebook.com/AGLeslieRutledge.