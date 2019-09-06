ATU announces preliminary fall 2019 enrollment figures

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (News release)–The largest freshman class in Arkansas Tech University history has reported to the Russellville and Ozark campuses for the fall 2019 semester.

ATU announced that following the 11th class day of the semester on Thursday, Sept. 5, 1,726 freshmen were enrolled on the Russellville campus and 372 freshmen were enrolled on the Ozark campus. Those are the largest freshman headcount enrollments ever recorded on both campuses at ATU, which was founded in 1909.

Freshman enrollment at Arkansas Tech for fall 2019 is up 21.7 percent on the Russellville campus and 20.4 percent on the Ozark campus as compared to fall 2018.

“Through a proactive approach by our Division of Enrollment Management and so many others to better saturate our state, Arkansas Tech University delivered its message of opportunity to prospective students and their families during the 2018-19 recruiting cycle,” said Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president. “We are pleased that so many incoming freshmen recognized ATU’s ability to deliver enhanced opportunities through higher education. Our faculty and staff will channel the natural grit and determination of our students by providing a caring and supportive learning environment that will facilitate continued success through commencement day and beyond.”

Overall, ATU has a preliminary enrollment of 11,832 students for fall 2019, a decrease of 2.2 percent as compared to fall 2018.

“The overall headcount enrollment decrease is attributable to our intentional efforts to help students achieve their academic goals on an efficient, condensed timeline,” said Bowen. “Our student success initiatives in support of increased productivity are resulting in a shorter period of time to graduation for our students.”

ATU students earned more than 4,000 degrees and other academic credentials during the 2018-19 academic year, the most in university history.

Preliminary enrollment by campus at ATU for fall 2019 is 9,709 on the Russellville campus and 2,123 on the Ozark campus. ATU serves 11,018 undergraduate students and 814 graduate students.

The student population at ATU represents each of the 75 counties in Arkansas, and 93.6 percent of ATU students are from the Natural State.

Visit www.atu.edu to learn more about Arkansas Tech University.