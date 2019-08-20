Authorities in Lonoke County investigating multiple fights involving students

CABOT, Ark. – High school fights are not out of the norm, but people in Lonoke County say social media is taking everything to a new level.

“Chaotic,” Derek Standbridge, who has a son in Cabot Public Schools says.

Stanbridge says he’s called 911 several times to report bad behavior, including a fight, in the school’s parking lot.

“There were a group of them there and it was dark but it did look like they were kicking the crap out of someone on the ground,” says Stanbridge.

Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matt Edwards says several fights have been recorded then posted to the internet.

“Punches, kicks, body slams,” says Lt. Edwards. “When someone starts kicking someone in the face or body slamming them, your risk of serious physical injury is heightened to the point that they don’t know what they are doing.”

He says two or more people are fighting in the videos, with a group egging everyone on.

“I worry about my 12-year-old all the time,” says Stanbridge.

Stanbridge believes his son will make the right decision, if he’s ever forced too.

He hopes the message from law enforcement is stronger than a fight.

“It’s a good thing they’re putting out a warning,” says Stanbridge.

Investigators say some fights have happened on school property and at people’s homes.

It’s unclear if any of the fights happened during school hours.

Cabot Police, Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office and Cabot Public Schools are all involved in the investigation.