Authorities seek public help in locating teen missing out of North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) needs the public’s help finding

14-year-old Makenzi Sanders, who has been missing since October 20th from North Little Rock,

Arkansas.

Makenzi is a black female with black hair and brown eyes.

She’s 5-foot-2 and weighs 117 pounds.

Police believe she could still be in the North Little Rock area.

If you have any information, please call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the North

Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.