Baby ingests meth; NWA couple arrested

by: Megan Wilson

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Couple arrested after a 16-month-old baby tested positive for meth last month have still not been charged, according to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith.

The couple was set to appear in court this morning, March 9, but their arraignment is being rescheduled to a later date.

Clifford Kelley, 32, and Shimay Holt, 29, could face multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to court documents, the baby kept scratching its face and crying.

Its grandmother took the infant to the Siloam Springs ER where tests showed the baby had ingested meth.

