LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Summertime is coming to an end and back-to-school season is upon us whether students, families and teachers are ready or not.

To make the back-to-school season a little easier, KARK has compiled a list of the school districts across central Arkansas and their start-dates.

Below are school start dates in central Arkansas:

A

Academics Plus Charter School : August 4

: August 4 Ark. School For The Deaf : August 15

: August 15 Arkadelphia School District : August 17

: August 17 Arkansas Virtual Academy : August 17

: August 17 Atkins School District : August 16

: August 16 Augusta School District: August 10

B

Bald Knob School District : August 15

: August 15 Batesville School District : August 22

: August 22 Bauxite School District : August 22

: August 22 Bearden School District : August 22

: August 22 Beebe School District : August 15

: August 15 Benton School District : August 15

: August 15 Bismarck School District : August 16

: August 16 Bradford School District : August 15

: August 15 Brinkley School District : August 15

: August 15 Bryant School District: August 18 (Pre K) August 22 (K-12)

C

Cabot School District : August 22

: August 22 Caddo Hills School District : August 15

: August 15 Calico Rock School District : August 11

: August 11 Camden Fairview School District : August 22

: August 22 Capital City Lighthouse Academy : August 15

: August 15 Carlisle School District : August 15

: August 15 Cedar Ridge School District : August 22

: August 22 Centerpoint School District : August 15

: August 15 Clarendon School District : August 16

: August 16 Cleveland County School District. : August 15

: August 15 Clinton School District : August 15

: August 15 Concord School District : August 17

: August 17 Conway School District : August 22

: August 22 Cossatot River School District : August 23

: August 23 Cutter-Morning Star School District: August 23

D

Danville School District : August 17

: August 17 Dardanelle School District : August 15

: August 15 Dermott School District : August 15

: August 15 Des Arc School District : August 15

: August 15 Dewitt School District : August 15

: August 15 Dover School District : August 15

: August 15 Drew Central School District: August 15

E

East End School District : August 23

: August 23 England School District : August 16

: August 16 Estem Public Charter Schools: August 3

F

Fordyce School District : August 15

: August 15 Fountain Lake School District : August 15

: August 15 Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff: August 15

G

Glen Rose School District : August 15

: August 15 Greenbrier School District : August 22

: August 22 Gurdon School District : August 15

: August 15 Guy-Perkins School District: August 15

H

Hampton School District : August 15

: August 15 Harmony Grove School District : August 15

: August 15 Harmony Grove School District : August 22

: August 22 Hazen School District : August 17

: August 17 Heber Springs School District : August 18

: August 18 Hector School District : August 10

: August 10 Hermitage School District : August 15

: August 15 Hot Springs School District: August 22

J

Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter : August 15

: August 15 Jacksonville North Pulaski School District : August 22

: August 22 Jessieville School District: August 22

K

Kirby School District: August 15

L

Lake Hamilton School District : August 22

: August 22 Lakeside School District (Chicot County) : August 15

: August 15 Lakeside School District (Garland County) : August 22

: August 22 Lisa Academy Charter : August 16

: August 16 Lisa Academy North Charter : August 16

: August 16 Little Rock School District : August 22

: August 22 Lonoke School District: August 15

M

Magnet Cove School District: August 15

August 15 Malvern School District : August 22

: August 22 Mayflower School District : August 23

: August 23 Mccrory School District : August 1

: August 1 Mcgehee School District : August 22

: August 22 Melbourne School District : August 15

: August 15 Mena School District : August 22

: August 22 Midland School District : August 15

: August 15 Monticello School District : August 22

: August 22 Mount Ida School District : August 22

: August 22 Mountain Pine School District : August 15

: August 15 Mt. Vernon Enola School District: August 17

N

National Park Technology Center : August 22

: August 22 Nemo Vista School District : August 10

: August 10 North Little Rock School District: August 22

O

Ouachita River School District : August 22

: August 22 Ouachita School District : August 15

: August 15 Ozark Mountain School District: August 16

P

Pangburn School District : August 15

: August 15 Perryville School District : August 16

: August 16 Phillips Community College Career & Technical Center : August 22

: August 22 Pine Bluff Lighthouse Academy : August 15

: August 15 Pine Bluff School District : August 22

: August 22 Poyen School District : August 16

: August 16 Pulaski County Special School District: August 22

Q

Quitman School District: August 11

R

Riverview School District : August 18

: August 18 Rose Bud School District : August 15

: August 15 Russellville School District: August 15

S

SAU-Tech Career Center : August 17

: August 17 Scholarmade Achievement Place : August 22

: August 22 Searcy County School District : August 15

: August 15 Searcy School District : August 22

: August 22 Sheridan School District : August 15

: August 15 Shirley School District : August 15

: August 15 So. Conway Co. School District : August 15

: August 15 South Pike County School District : August 16

: August 16 South Side School District : August 15

: August 15 Southside School District : August 18

: August 18 Spring Hill School District : August 15

: August 15 Star City School District: August 22

T

Two Rivers School District: August 15

V

Vilonia School District: August 22

W