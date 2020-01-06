Bakery makes more than 1,000 loaves of bread, helping locals celebrate ‘Three Kings Day’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Christmas may be over but one local bakery is staying busy into the month of January preparing for one of the largest week-long Christian holidays’ knows as Three Kings’ Day.

“It’s a busy day, we have actually 8 bakers working on the bread and we make 200 a day,” says Cecy Rodriguez with the Panaderia La Regional in Little Rock.

Located just off Baseline, the family owned Mexican panaderia is well-known for their wreath-shaped Mexican breads that come in various sizes.

Rodriguez says each bread takes about two hours to make and are topped with flavorful candy fruit.

“My rico. They are very good,” she says.

By the end of the week the bakery would have made and sold more than a thousand loaves of the sweet bread.

The bread is sweet and inside is a small plastic baby Jesus doll that is hidden.

Some consider it good luck if they get the doll in their slice.

For more information on this holiday, click here.