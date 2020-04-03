Bank of America donates $37,000 to UAMS for PPE

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In light of the flight against COVID-19, Bank of America donated $37,000 to UAMS.

Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said this is a big deal and will help with several different things. The money will help them treat and prevent COVID-19 infections for people who live around the state of Arkansas.

Patterson said this is a new thing for everyone, so they need new tests and new ways to help patients. For example this helps keep their drive through test operations going, and more importantly Chancellor Patterson said this will help them buy more personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and be able to do more testing.

“We are in the heat of battle right now and I think everybody knows so many people are concerned.. the number of patients in Arkansas increases by 50 or more everyday so this money could not come at a better time. It’s going to help us flatten the curve,” said Dr. Patterson.

The money will also help to set up more sites for people to go to in order to get tested.