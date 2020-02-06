Baptist Health-Little Rock earns national recognition for surgical safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health-Little Rock recently became a Go Clear Award Gold Level recipient from the Association of Preoperative Registered Nurses for its achievement in eliminating hazardous smoke from surgical procedures.

The Go Clear Award is given to recognize health care facilities that are committed to providing increased surgical safety by implementing practices that eliminate smoke caused by lasers and electrosurgery devices.

Surgical smoke is the unwanted by-product of energy-generating devices that are used in 90 percent of all surgeries. Inhalation and absorption of this smoke can cause serious health risks to patients and surgical staff.

Studies compare the inhalation of smoke from vaporized human tissue to the smoke created by cigarettes. The average daily impact of surgical smoke to the surgical team is equivalent to inhaling between 27 to 30 unfiltered cigarettes. An estimated 500,000 health care workers are exposed to laser or electrosurgical smoke each year, according to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

Baptist Health-Little Rock is one of the first hospitals in Arkansas to receive this award. Baptist Health-Heber Springs also holds Go Clear Award Gold Level recognition.

To learn more about Baptist Health-Little Rock and the services it provides, visit baptist-health.com or call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST.

Baptist Health is Arkansas’ most comprehensive health care organization with more than 200 points of access that include 11 hospitals; urgent care centers; a senior living community and over 100 primary and specialty care clinics in Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. The system additionally offers a college with studies in nursing and allied health; a graduate residency program; and access to virtual care anytime, anywhere. Baptist Health, as the largest not-for-profit health care organization based in Arkansas, provides care to patients wherever they are through the support of approximately 11,000 employees, groundbreaking treatments, renowned physicians and community outreach programs. For more information about Baptist Health, visit baptist-health.com, call Baptist Health HealthLine at 1-888-BAPTIST or download the myBaptistHealth app. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.