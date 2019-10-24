Baptist Health offering free flu shots to community on Baptist Health College Little Rock Campus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Baptist Health is offering free vaccines next month on the campus of Baptist Health College Little Rock, while supplies last.

The flu shots will be administered Tuesday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the college located at 11900 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock. Don’t miss this chance to get vaccinated at no expense and help Baptist Health practice its emergency dispensing plan.

Please bring your proof of health insurance. Those without insurance will still receive a vaccination at no charge.

The flu shot clinic is sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Health and Baptist Health. For more information, call Baptist Health Infection Control at (501) 202-1921.