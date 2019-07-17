Barry leaves more than a foot of rain across parts of the state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Wednesday, rainfall amounts from Barry started to arrive with some extreme numbers across Southwest Arkansas.

Since Saturday, when the impacts of Barry started to be felt across the state, 4-Day rainfall totals from official reporting stations ranged from a quarter of an inch to more than 7 inches!

On Tuesday, the final wave of rain activity was forecast to take place from the remains Barry. Since Sunday evening, guidance had suggested that there would likely be a heavy band of rain activity set up across parts of Southwest Arkansas. By Monday evening, that idea had remained consistent. The cause of this is from excessive unused tropical moisture hovering above the state. As the core of Barry was lifting into Missouri, an area of lift developed over SW Arkansas helping enhance efficient thunderstorm activity causing this deluge.

As you can see from the images above, the highest rainfall amounts, ranged from 7 inches to more than 16 inches and occurred over a very small area! If you drove just a few miles outside of this high rainfall area, many places only received a tenth of an inch!

The high rainfall total from Dierks also holds additional significance. That total is the highest recorded from any tropical system that has ever impacted the state on record. This beats the old record of 13.91″ from Allison back in 1989.