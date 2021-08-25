Baxter County Sherrif’s Office investigating deadly traffic accident

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly accident that left one man dead Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they received a 911 call about a serious traffic accident on the 3800 block of Tracy Ferry Road involving a tractor-trailer rig.

Deputies responded to the accident and found the driver of the truck Terry Snavely, was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Officials said that Snavely was driving a tractor-trailer owned by Circon Refuel and was driving when he lost control and ran off the road way striking a tree.

The accident caused about 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill from the tractor.

There were no other passengers in the truck according to deputies.