BBB: Scammers using new communication app to target victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Scammers are using a relatively new communication app to target victims. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are using the WhatsApp to prey on unsuspecting people.

The WhatsApp is a free messaging app many people use to contact friends and family. It’s especially helpful since it has free internet-based international calling.

“It just provides another method of communication for the scam artist to send out the same lures that they have always cast out to the general public hoping somebody’s going to fall for it,” BBB Arkansas President & CEO Janet Robb said.

Victims usually get a message from someone they’ve never met. The con artist’s goal is to access your personal information or convince you to send them money, preferably wired funds or prepaid debit cards. Scammers could also use WhatsApp to convince you they’re romantically interested in you and then ask you for money or they could reach out to you about a job offer.

According to the BBB, one consumer reported being contacted on WhatsApp with an investment opportunity. The man was instructed to deposit $300, so he did that. Once he tried to withdraw his investment gains, the scammed blocked him and the company became unreachable, according to BBB.

Here are tips on avoiding a WhatsApp scam: