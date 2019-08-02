Beer, wine to be sold during Razorback football games

If you're 21 and older you'll be allowed to buy alcohol at public areas of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Beginning with the 2019 season, fans attending football games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium can buy beer and wine in public areas of the stadium.

Alcoholic beverages at Razorback football games have been available since 2014, but previously have only been available in suites and private club areas.

The program will now be expanded to create availability for the purchase of beer and wine to fans 21 years or older within designated public areas in and around the stadium.

A limit of two servings per person will be allowed in each transaction. Sales of alcohol will be halted at the end of the third quarter of the game.

According to University of Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, this is a way to enhance the experience for Razorback fans.

“Part of the American sports fan experience is having the ability to enjoy an alcoholic beverage while you are watching a sporting event,” Yurachek said.

He said other schools who sell alcohol in their venues see a decrease in the number of alcohol related incidents.

“It eliminates the binge drinking outside of the stadium when you know you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage inside the stadium,” he said.

A lot of fans said they give a “thumbs up” to the expansion of alcohol sales at the stadium, including U of A student Tanner Diomede.

“Usually a lot of people go home to their apartments, they drink there so they can watch the game,” Diomede said. “But now that we can go out and drink at the stadium it’ll be a lot more fun there.”

Yurachek said mixed reactions are expected, but so far many Razorback fans, like Nic Mcleod, said this is a good move by the university.

“Alcohol is always going to be apart of this sport, people who take things too far are always going to be apart of every sport,” Diomede said. “I think its just in our best interest to be adults and be responsible no matter what the rules are.”

According to Yurachek, a new program will allow fans to get a gameday discount from Lyft when using the rideshare service at Razorback Football games. A designated driver awareness program will also be implemented, encouraging fans to plan ahead on transportation options if they wish to consume alcohol on game day.

Alcohol will not be allowed in the University of Arkansas student seating section, located in the lower east grandstand of the stadium.

Beer and wine sale kiosks will also not be located in the immediate proximity of the student section.