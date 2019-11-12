Ben Rector announces “The Old Friends Acoustic Tour” with special guest Cody Fry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ben Rector is coming to Robinson Performance Hall at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020.
General tickets go on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Emmy-nominated independent singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ben Rector announces “The Old Friends Acoustic Tour” featuring special guest Cody Fry. This new format offers an intimate and unique take on Rector’s celebrated discography, including tracks from 2018 Billboard Rock top 10 album ‘Magic,’ and 2015 Billboard 200 top 10 album ‘Brand New.’ The acoustic performance will include fan favorites spanning his catalog which has amassed over 1 billion streams and resulted in national television performances on “Conan,” “The Today Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel,” and “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”