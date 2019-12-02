Benton Co. deputy cited for DWI

Xiong has "tendered his resignation the following morning," according to Sergeant Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

DECATUR, Ark. (KNWA) — A Benton County deputy was cited for driving while intoxicated, according to Decatur Police.

On Monday, November 25, Tou Xiong was pulled over near 588 South Main (Decatur) at around 7 p.m. after calls that a black SUV was driving in a “reckless manor,” according to a police report.

Xiong’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.10.

According to the report, Officer Steve Grizzle was dispatched after “several complaints” of Xiong’s driving.

Officer Grizzle saw Xiong’s SUV cross the center line “driving completely into the oncoming lane, while going around a curve,” the report states.

When Officer Grizzle went to pull him over, Xiong “blue lighted” him showing he was a possible officer.

Officer Grizzle asked Xiong who he was working for, and he stated “he was with the Benton County Sheriffs Office”.

According to the report, Xiong said he was driving the way he was because he was on his phone, but Officer Grizzle said he “detected a intoxicating odor”.

Officer Grizzle asked if he had been drinking and Xiong “put his head down, stating yes, he had a few,” according to the report.

During the field sobriety test, “Xiong missed a few heel-to-toes, stepped off the line, used his arms for balance, and did not turn as instructed,” the report states.

Officer Grizzle gave Xiong a State Certified Breath Test.

The test results were .10, according to the report.

Officer Grizzle cited Xiong for driving left of center, and for DWI 1st offense.

According to Sergeant Jenkins with the BCSO, Xiong has “tendered his resignation the following morning”.

According to Decatur Chief Joe Savage, “He was cited and released from the Centerton Police Department to the ranking shift officer for the BCSO on an intoxicated person responsibility form so their chain of command could immediately address the issue”.