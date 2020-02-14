Benton man arrested for criminal attempt to commit murder, other charges

BENTON, Ark. — Officers with the Benton Police Department responded just after 1 p.m. Wednesday to a domestic incident wherein the victim stated the suspect had attempted to kill her.

The suspect, Van Johnson, 47, of Benton, had fled the scene but was picked up by North Little Rock Police Department late Thursday evening and transported to the Saline County Jail for the charges of Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder 1st, Intimidating a Witness, Aggravated Assault on a Family or Household Member, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, and Interference with Emergency Communications.

A bond hearing was held Friday morning, where a $200,000 bond was set.

BNPD Criminal Investigations Division has assumed the investigation which remains ongoing. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS. Anonymous tips may also be sent via text to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, via the official Benton Police Department app available on iTunes and Google Play or at www.crimereports.com.