BENTON, Ark. — A woman has died due to traumatic injuries in Benton, her husband has been arrested.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Minnie Fernow.

28-year-old Nicholas Fernow has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

The investigation is continuing.

Police say there may be additional charges.

Anyone with information about the death of Minnie Fernow is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.