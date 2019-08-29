Benton Police respond to Adult Education Center for Gun on Property

BENTON, Ark. – The Benton Police Department responded to a call around 12:15 p.m. today to the Saline County Adult Education Center on a report of a subject having a gun on the property.

Police say that a juvenile male was on the property with a loaded handgun, which had been reported stolen.

The male was taken into custody without any incident and will be charged with Theft by Receiving and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor on School Property.

This investigation is ongoing; more information may be released if it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Benton Police Department at 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS.