Police seek help in identifying a man who stood outside a school with a rifle case

BENTON, Ark. – Benton Police are asking for help in identifying a man who stood outside of an elementary school carrying a rifle case.

On September 17, Benton Police received a few calls about a man walking down Alcoa Rd. and standing outside of Hurricane Creek Elementary School around 3:45 in the afternoon (right after school dismissed) carrying a rifle case.

Police say that he did not display a gun but witnesses told police that they believed that there was one in the case because he had been leaning on it.

The subject is a male, approximately 40 to 45 years old, large build, and was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and red shoes at the time.

After a thorough search of the area and extra patrol after, the subject had not been located.

If you recognize this individual you are asked to contact the Benton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 501-776-5947, text “BNPD plus your message” to 274637, or submit a tip at www.crimereports.com or via the BNPD app.