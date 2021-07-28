Benton residents asked to conserve power due to emergency repairs

BENTON, Ark. — As central Arkansas endures a streak of extreme heat, some Benton residents are being asked to conserve power for the next few days as Entergy conducts emergency repairs.

According to a post on the Benton Utilities’ Facebook page on Wednesday, Entergy is repairing a transmission system pole, requiring them to redirect power for part of the city.

The work is expecting to increase the load on the electrical system as customers are switched to other substations. This could lead to possible outages.

This comes as daytime highs in the area are expected to remain in the mid-90s and above through Sunday.

The utility company suggest different ways to conserve energy, like raising the thermometer of cooling units by a couple of degrees, doing laundry at night, turning off unnecessary lighting, unplugging unused electronics and closing window coverings.

Benton Utilities noted the repairs are expected to take three to four days and that the situation will continue to be monitored.

Lede: Due to emergency electrical system repairs, some Benton residents are being asked to conserve power as a heatwave blankets central Arkansas.