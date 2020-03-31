Benton school district gives computers to aid online learning

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton school district is doing its part to make sure kids are still learning at home during this time.

Today staff was on hand at the number of schools to hand out computers to parents.

Parents will hold on to the computers until school is back in session.

The district said it is important that these kids have access to online learning.

“If you don’t have the device you can’t even participate in it and all these kids need to see their teacher still those relationships are essential to everything we do” said Ronda Redmond assistant principal.

The district also sent parents home with a list of locations with free WiFi in case they don’t have access to internet.