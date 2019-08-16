Beto O’Rourke to visit Arkansas this weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is coming to the Natural State this weekend.

On Saturday, he will travel to Arkansas for the first time as a presidential candidate.

He will kick off his visit in Little Rock with an immigration town hall before delivering remarks at the Arkansas Democratic Party Clinton Dinner. On Sunday, Beto will travel to Fayetteville to hold a campaign rally with the University of Arkansas Young Dems.

The trip follows a visit to Jackson, Mississippi where Beto offered support to the immigrant community in the aftermath of last week’s ICE raids that detained nearly 680 people－the largest single-state immigration enforcement action in U.S. history. Beto returned to the campaign trail on Thursday after spending nearly two weeks in his home community of El Paso following the act of terror that claimed the lives of twenty-two residents.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Immigration Town Hall

Del Campo A La Ciudad

6500 S University Ave

Little Rock, AR 72209

Press Call Time: 8:30 AM CT

Arkansas Democratic Party Clinton Dinner

Statehouse Convention Center

Wally Allen Ballroom

101 West Markham Street

Little Rock, AR 72201

Doors: 7:00 PM CT

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

Rally with University of Arkansas Young Dems

University of Arkansas Razorback Gardens

521 S. Razorback Road

Fayetteville, Arkansas 72701

Doors: 12:00 PM CT

Beto Remarks: 12:30 PM CT